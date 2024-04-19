Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,659,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $62,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

