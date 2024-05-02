1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $338,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 25.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $830.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $863.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.40 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

