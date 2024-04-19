Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

