Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,123 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.07. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

