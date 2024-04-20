Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 316.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

