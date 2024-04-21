Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

