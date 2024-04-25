Xponance Inc. Sells 4,479 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

