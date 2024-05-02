CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $197.16

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.16 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.35). CC Japan Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 189.50 ($2.38), with a volume of 305,082 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 182.45. The company has a market capitalization of £258.33 million and a PE ratio of 2,105.56.

In other news, insider John Charlton Jones bought 10,218 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £20,333.82 ($25,541.79). Also, insider June Aitken acquired 778 shares of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,548.22 ($1,944.76). 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

