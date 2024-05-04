95 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Saia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $400.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.81. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.91 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.