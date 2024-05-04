Bessie Ross Wills Acquires 4,000 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) Director Bessie Ross Wills acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $15,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

