Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 10,451 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 202.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

