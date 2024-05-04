GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 359 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $44,939,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,396,000 after acquiring an additional 486,582 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 759,908 shares of company stock valued at $97,728,997. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.