GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 61.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $100.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

