M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.