News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in News by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in News by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in News by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

