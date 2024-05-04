Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.37 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Repligen worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 18,449.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 58,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 97.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,625,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.90. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

