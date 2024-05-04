Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Brady by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 95,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brady by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brady by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

