Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 462,290 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,849,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,015,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,042,525 shares of company stock worth $190,961,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $191.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average is $173.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $550.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.