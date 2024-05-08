New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $190.39 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $200.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

