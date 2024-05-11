Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Shares Down 1.2%

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

PVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pivotree from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$44.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.66.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

