Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $26.59. Trupanion shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 115,810 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trupanion by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trupanion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 91,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

