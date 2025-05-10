Stifel Financial Corp Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WSC. Barclays reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WSC opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

