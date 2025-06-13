Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Target Price at $32.80

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

SDGR stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.63. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 29.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Schrödinger by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

