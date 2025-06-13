Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $467.08 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,309,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 230,141 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $467,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,313,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

