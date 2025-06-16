Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $391.68 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.76 and its 200 day moving average is $420.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.