Comparing MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and MV Oil Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $20,000.00 235.83 $440,000.00 $0.03 14.00 MV Oil Trust $18.58 million 3.69 $17.65 million $1.31 4.55

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altex Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 1,675.00% -16.76% -9.13% MV Oil Trust 94.10% N/A 374.87%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Altex Industries and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Altex Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.