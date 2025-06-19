Head to Head Review: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 15.14% 7.93% 0.84% Old Point Financial 11.52% 8.58% 0.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $52.44 million 1.93 $7.93 million $2.26 12.59 Old Point Financial $85.82 million 2.39 $9.51 million $1.96 20.51

This table compares BNCCORP and Old Point Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats BNCCORP on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products, wealth management, and cash management services. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

