BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $96,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,611.24. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,392 shares of company stock worth $437,399 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

