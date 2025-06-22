State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,085 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,380,820,000 after buying an additional 456,465 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after buying an additional 1,922,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,234,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,994,000 after purchasing an additional 92,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

