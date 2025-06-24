9,866 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,192 shares in the company, valued at $50,990,105.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $186.52 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

