Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,949 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 225,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

