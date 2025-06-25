Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 291 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

