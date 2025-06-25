Morgan Stanley Raises Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $192.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $179.91 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $129.32 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,559,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 684,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $114,047,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,815,000 after acquiring an additional 573,745 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $81,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

