COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore ISI

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CMPS opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $236.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.25.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

