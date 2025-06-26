Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $315.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.73 and a 200-day moving average of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.