Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Takes $12.28 Million Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 110,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.55.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

