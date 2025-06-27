Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,116,000 after purchasing an additional 202,917 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 182,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,694,000 after acquiring an additional 228,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 615,693 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.