Comparing Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Cos and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Cos -0.41% -540.45% 5.26% Taysha Gene Therapies -1,201.08% -104.93% -50.09%

Risk & Volatility

Bausch Health Cos has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

78.7% of Bausch Health Cos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bausch Health Cos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Bausch Health Cos and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Cos 1 6 0 0 1.86 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00

Bausch Health Cos currently has a consensus target price of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $7.57, suggesting a potential upside of 214.17%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Bausch Health Cos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bausch Health Cos and Taysha Gene Therapies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Cos $9.63 billion 0.25 -$46.00 million ($0.11) -58.41 Taysha Gene Therapies $8.33 million 62.10 -$89.30 million ($0.34) -7.09

Bausch Health Cos has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Bausch Health Cos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

