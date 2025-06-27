Fitness Stocks To Consider – June 25th

Get alerts:

Apple, Paychex, lululemon athletica, PDD, and Celsius are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are publicly traded shares of companies operating in the health and wellness sector—such as gym chains, exercise-equipment manufacturers, wearable-device producers and fitness-app developers. Investors buy them to gain exposure to growing consumer demand for active lifestyles, wellness tracking and at-home workout solutions. Their performance tends to reflect membership trends, product innovation and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $201.49. 31,457,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,454,556. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average of $220.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $13.81 on Wednesday, hitting $138.45. 7,747,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,220. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average is $147.82. Paychex has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.53. 2,354,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,495. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $219.97 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. 3,867,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,048,366. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

See Also