Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Foresight Group (LON:FSG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.96) target price on the stock.

Foresight Group Price Performance

Foresight Group stock opened at GBX 408 ($5.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £469.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.44. Foresight Group has a 1-year low of GBX 296 ($4.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 544.99 ($7.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 387.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 380.20.

Foresight Group Company Profile

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

