Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – June 25th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, NVE, Nano Dimension, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop or commercialize products and processes engineered at the molecular or atomic scale. These firms often work on advanced materials, electronics, medical therapies and energy solutions that exploit the unique properties of nanoscale structures. Investors in nanotechnology stocks seek exposure to high-growth potential applications driven by breakthroughs in nano-engineering and nanomaterials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

ONTO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 357,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,100. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.34.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $241.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.99.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.66. 53,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $351.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.15. NVE has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

NASDAQ NNDM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 852,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,687. Nano Dimension has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $307.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 188,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,035. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 29,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Clene has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

NASDAQ:VRPX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 8,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,573. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

