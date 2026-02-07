Contrasting Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Daxor and Quest Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quest Diagnostics 0 8 8 0 2.50

Daxor presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.43%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $198.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Daxor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Daxor is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Daxor has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Daxor and Quest Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $9.87 billion 2.15 $871.00 million $8.52 22.40

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 59.5% of Daxor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daxor and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics 8.91% 15.47% 6.84%

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Daxor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to physicians, hospitals, patients and consumers, health plans, government agencies, employers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile phlebotomists, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

