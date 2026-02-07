Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Critical Comparison

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) and MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jumia Technologies and MDWerks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 0 4 0 2.60 MDWerks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.47%. Given Jumia Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than MDWerks.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $167.49 million 8.73 -$99.09 million N/A N/A MDWerks $2.36 million 15.82 -$1.62 million ($0.03) -5.32

This table compares Jumia Technologies and MDWerks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MDWerks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and MDWerks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -40.86% -116.72% -42.14% MDWerks -179.07% -308.26% -88.71%

Volatility and Risk

Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDWerks has a beta of 17.27, indicating that its share price is 1,627% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats MDWerks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including phones, electronics, home and living, fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods; and various digital lifestyle services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, gaming and entertainment, and transport ticketing, as well as financial services comprising micro-loans, insurance, and savings products. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About MDWerks

(Get Free Report)

MDWerks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries. MDWerks, Inc. is based in Green Cove Springs, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.