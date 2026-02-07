Head-To-Head Analysis: Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) versus AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV)

AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) and Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

Volatility and Risk

AlphaVest Acquisition has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AlphaVest Acquisition and Blaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlphaVest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blaize N/A N/A -31.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

46.1% of AlphaVest Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Blaize shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of AlphaVest Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Blaize shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AlphaVest Acquisition and Blaize”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlphaVest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blaize $1.55 million 90.94 -$4.11 million ($0.71) -1.79

AlphaVest Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blaize.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AlphaVest Acquisition and Blaize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlphaVest Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00 Blaize 1 1 4 1 2.71

Blaize has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 498.43%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blaize is more favorable than AlphaVest Acquisition.

Summary

Blaize beats AlphaVest Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blaize

(Get Free Report)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.