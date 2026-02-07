Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) vs. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Head to Head Survey

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.6%. UMH Properties pays out 1,125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Elme Communities pays out -47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Elme Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMH Properties and Elme Communities”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $240.55 million 5.64 $21.64 million $0.08 199.13 Elme Communities $241.93 million 0.81 -$13.10 million ($1.52) -1.45

UMH Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 10.47% 4.47% 1.69% Elme Communities -54.57% -13.15% -7.52%

Risk & Volatility

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMH Properties and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 Elme Communities 1 3 0 0 1.75

UMH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Elme Communities has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 737.10%. Given Elme Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Elme Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Elme Communities on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

