Financial Review: CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) and Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC)

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC) and CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CBL International shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Armlogi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Armlogi and CBL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armlogi -8.72% -62.11% -10.30% CBL International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Armlogi has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Armlogi and CBL International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armlogi $190.41 million 0.11 -$15.35 million ($0.41) -1.10 CBL International $592.52 million 0.01 -$3.87 million N/A N/A

CBL International has higher revenue and earnings than Armlogi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Armlogi and CBL International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armlogi 1 0 0 0 1.00 CBL International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

CBL International beats Armlogi on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel. The company’s services to its customers include vessel refueling options available at ports; arranges vessel refueling activities and local physical delivery of marine fuel; and coordinates vessel refueling schedule. It also offers trade credit; handles unforeseeable circumstances and provides contingency solutions; fulfills special requests related to vessel refueling; and handles disputes relates to quality and quantity issues on marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

