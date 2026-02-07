Contrasting KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -11.19% -5.32% -4.77% Viavi Solutions -3.38% 13.03% 4.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KVH Industries and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 Viavi Solutions 1 2 6 0 2.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential downside of 16.13%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than KVH Industries.

73.7% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KVH Industries and Viavi Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $113.83 million 1.02 -$11.05 million ($0.62) -9.60 Viavi Solutions $1.08 billion 5.63 $34.80 million ($0.18) -146.56

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than KVH Industries. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KVH Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats KVH Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals. It also provides TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; CommBox, ship-to-shore network management software for maritime communications; CommBox Edge, an advanced maritime network optimization and management solution; Starlink, a companion terminal for TracNet and TracPhone systems; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; and TracVision, a satellite television antenna system for vessels, recreational vehicles, buses, conversion vans, and automobiles. In addition, the company offers KVH Elite, a streaming service for leisure yachts; KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems; MOVIElink, a movie distribution solution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivery solution; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery solution; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivery solution; TVlink, a television programming delivery solution; and news from home, a digital newspaper service. It sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

