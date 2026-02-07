Head to Head Review: Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) and Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) and Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and Tingyi Cayman Islands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australian Oilseeds -2.98% -104.19% -4.15% Tingyi Cayman Islands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and Tingyi Cayman Islands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australian Oilseeds $27.01 million 0.66 -$840,000.00 ($0.04) -16.00 Tingyi Cayman Islands $11.22 billion 0.65 $519.46 million N/A N/A

Tingyi Cayman Islands has higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Australian Oilseeds and Tingyi Cayman Islands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australian Oilseeds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tingyi Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Australian Oilseeds has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi Cayman Islands has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by institutional investors. 69.1% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

About Tingyi Cayman Islands

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

