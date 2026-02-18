5,537 Shares in Entergy Corporation $ETR Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $106.71.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

