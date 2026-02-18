Caprock Group LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 546.7% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,990,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,214,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,432.68. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $157.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $126.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

